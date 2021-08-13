Woman dies following drowning incident in south Dublin

A WOMAN HAS died following a drowning incident in south Dublin.
The body of the woman was recovered from water by the Irish Coast Guard in the Ringsend area of Dublin 4 on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has since been taken to the Dublin City Morgue.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.
