Woman (60s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Kerry

A WOMAN HAS died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Kerry.
The crash occurred on the Rock Road in Killarney, Co Kerry at around 5.40pm this evening.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
