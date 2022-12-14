Man arrested and woman dead following suspected assault in Laois

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested following the suspected fatal assault of a woman in Co. Laois this evening.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Mountmellick at approximately 4:45pm today.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body remains at the residence, which is currently preserved for technical examination. A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow, which will determine the course of this investigation.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.
Investigations are ongoing.
