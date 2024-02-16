Woman released but man remains in custody in relation to murder of Michael Foley in Co Cork

A WOMAN HAS been released without charge by gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Foley in Macroom, Co Cork.

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested a man and a woman in Cork city, both aged in their 30s, as part of their ongoing investigation.

Michael Foley (61) was found dead on 6 February in his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom.

Advertisement

The man and woman were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Co Cork.

However, the woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man remains detained at a Garda Station in Co Cork.

Michael Foley was originally from the Clonakilty area but had been living in Macroom for a number of years.