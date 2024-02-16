Advertisement
File image of Macroom in Co Cork Alamy Stock Photo
Macroom

Woman released but man remains in custody in relation to murder of Michael Foley in Co Cork

Michael Foley (61) was found dead in his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom last week.
0
994
1 hour ago

A WOMAN HAS been released without charge by gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Foley in Macroom, Co Cork.

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested a man and a woman in Cork city, both aged in their 30s, as part of their ongoing investigation. 

Michael Foley (61) was found dead on 6 February in his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom.

The man and woman were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Co Cork.

However, the woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man remains detained at a Garda Station in Co Cork.

Michael Foley was originally from the Clonakilty area but had been living in Macroom for a number of years.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags