Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

Woman tells court Weinstein sexually assaulted her twice, 17 years apart

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault.

58 minutes ago 2,411 Views 0 Comments
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
Image: Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo

A WOMAN HAS testified that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.

On the witness stand at Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, she said she was a 24-year-old aspiring actor at the 1991 festival and did not know who Weinstein was before she met him at a party.

She said her friends there were abuzz about the man whose company Miramax had surged to the forefront of independent film and was making its mark at the Oscars.

She said she was charmed by Weinstein at first as they discussed books and films.

“We got along very well,” she said. “He was very intelligent. We had a wonderful conversation.”

She said the two of them left the party for a glass of wine at a nearby cafe, then she went with him to his room at the Four Seasons Hotel because he said he had a script for a film with a role that would be perfect.

Once there, she said he went into the bathroom and emerged wearing only an open shirt and holding a hot washcloth.

“It all happened very, very very quickly,” she said. “I was in shock. It was so unexpected.”

She said he pulled her skirt off, put the washcloth on her and told her “my wife loves this”.

She testified that she felt “nauseous, scared, terrified” and repeatedly told him “no” and asked “what are you doing?”.

She said he held her down and sexually assaulted her with his mouth and his hand. He then climbed on top of her and started to rape her but she was able to slip away and leave the room, the court heard.

Already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles and has denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

He is not charged with the alleged assaults described in yesterday’s testimony. The woman, along with three others, is being allowed to testify so prosecutors can attempt to show Weinstein’s propensity for the crimes he is charged with.

The woman testified that she did not see Weinstein again until 2008, when she was 41 and temporarily living at the Four Seasons with her husband and children. She ran into Weinstein in the lobby during that year’s festival.

“My blood kind of stopped,” she said. “I was very angry.”

When Weinstein’s assistant came to her room to say he wanted to meet with her, she agreed.

“I wanted to confront him,” she said. “I felt like I was ready to give it to him.”

Once in his room, she remembered asking, “How does it feel to be in front of the one woman who said no to you?”.

She said Weinstein then dismissed his assistant from the room, and quickly guided her toward a door. She said before she realised it she was in a closed bathroom with Weinstein, where he was blocking her way out.

She said Weinstein grabbed her breasts and masturbated in front of her before letting her leave the room.

The woman told the court she did not tell anyone about the second assault for years because of the “sheer embarrassment” of having it happen again.

“I was in shock,” she said. “So embarrassed, just so embarrassed.”

She remained composed and unrattled through her testimony, but began crying when asked what effect the two assaults had on her, replying “there are so many layers to that”.

The first, she told the court, drove her from acting.

“I never wanted to go through anything like that again,” she said.

She added the second had major personal effects.

“It hurt my marriage because I didn’t tell him,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”

Her testimony appears to be the first time she has told her story in a public setting.

Like similar witnesses in this and other trials, she at first told her story quickly and in plain language, but was asked to double back and provide more graphic, and more difficult, details.

Weinstein’s lawyers were set to cross-examine her this afternoon.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie