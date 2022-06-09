Elderly woman found dead in Galway city after apparent fall from building

The street was sealed off pending an investigation.

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way in Galway city after the body of an elderly woman was found on a street this morning.

It is believed that the woman, understood to be in her eighties, may have fallen from the upper floor of a building on High Street in the city centre.

The woman’s body was discovered shortly before 9am this morning and gardaí from nearby Mill Street station quickly sealed off the area.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area around that time to contact them if they have any information.

The street in which the body was found is in a pedestrianised zone but delivery trucks and vans are permitted at that and gardai have issued an appeal for dash cam footage.

Gardaí at Mill Street station (091-538000) have appealed for witnesses to contact them.