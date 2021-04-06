Three women absconded from mandatory hotel quarantine today but later returned

THREE WOMEN TODAY absconded from mandatory quarantine hotel in Dublin today.
The women left the hotel this morning for a period of time and were seen entering a nearby vehicle.
However, it is understood they returned to the hotel of their own accord following an “interaction” with officers.
In response to a query about the incident, the Department of Health said it did not comment on individual cases.
Meanwhile, gardaí said the Department of Health is the “lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining”.
Gardaí have no official role in security at the hotel.
Late last month, three men escaped from the quarantine hotel. Two have since been located and returned to the hotel. One is thought to have fled the jurisdiction.
Mandatory hotel quarantine came into effect late last month. All passengers arriving into Ireland from 59 designated countries are now required to pre-book accommodation, and to pre-pay for their stay.
It is a criminal offence to leave a mandatory quarantine facility without authorisation, with fines of up to €2,000 or a month’s imprisonment.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS