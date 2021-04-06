#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Three women absconded from mandatory hotel quarantine today but later returned

They returned to the hotel after gardaí spoke to them.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 5:41 PM
5 minutes ago 2,228 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401831
Defence Forces escorting high-risk travellers to hotel quarantine.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Defence Forces escorting high-risk travellers to hotel quarantine.
Defence Forces escorting high-risk travellers to hotel quarantine.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THREE WOMEN TODAY absconded from mandatory quarantine hotel in Dublin today.

The women left the hotel this morning for a period of time and were seen entering a nearby vehicle. 

However, it is understood they returned to the hotel of their own accord following an “interaction” with officers.

In response to a query about the incident, the Department of Health said it did not comment on individual cases.

Meanwhile, gardaí said the Department of Health is the “lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining”.

Gardaí have no official role in security at the hotel. 

Late last month, three men escaped from the quarantine hotel. Two have since been located and returned to the hotel. One is thought to have fled the jurisdiction. 

Mandatory hotel quarantine came into effect late last month. All passengers arriving into Ireland from 59 designated countries are now required to pre-book accommodation, and to pre-pay for their stay.

It is a criminal offence to leave a mandatory quarantine facility without authorisation, with fines of up to €2,000 or a month’s imprisonment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie