Irish women are more likely to work in part-time jobs compared to men

WOMEN ARE MORE likely to work in part-time positions compared to men in Ireland, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed.

The CSO’s new Women and Men in Ireland Hub, a ‘one-stop shop’ for all data on the differences between the sexes, has revealed that just under a third of women work in part-time positions, compared to just 14% of men.

The statistics compiled today show that one in ten men work 49 or more hours per week while just 4% of women do. While a large number of Irish women are in the workforce, very few are within the top 1% of Irish earners.

The surveys were conducted by the CSO on a broad range of topics, including sport, employment, income, education and life expectancy.

The statisticians found that eight times more people watch men’s Six Nations matches than the women’s games, male teachers are more likely to work in secondary schools – despite making up around a third of the teacher-base, and women in Ireland are more likely to have a third-level education.

As previously found by the CSO, men earn 9.6% more than women on average – earning around €2.70 more per hour.

The statisticians particularly highlighted the low-rate of high, female earners in the construction industry – with 7% of women making it into the top 1% of incomes. It was noted that under 10% of workers in the industry are women.

Within the national workforce, there are 10% more men than women aged between 25 and 55 in the workforce and the participation rate gap between the sexes increases to 20% for workers aged over 55.

The number of women working from home rose by 306% between 2016 and 2022, which was accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of men working from home was up by 114% in the same period.

Almost three in five women and just over two in five men reported to have experienced discrimination in the workplace.

Unemployment rates are almost the same for both sexes, at 4.1% for male and 4.3% for women. These rates are relatively low across the board, regardless of education or qualification outcomes.

Poverty, fertility, life expectancy and sport

Of those living in consistent poverty, 54% are women and 46% are men – however, the risk of poverty for both sexes in Ireland is below the European Union average as of 2022.

Despite this, Ireland still dropped two places on the European Gender Equality Index in 2022 – placing ninth.

Other European averages included in the report detailed that Ireland, along with six other countries, has the highest fertility rate on the continent and life expectancy for men ranks fifth while life expectancy for women ranks 15th.

Between 1871 and 2016, life expectancy increased from 49.6 years for men and 50.9 years for women to 79.6 years and 83.4 years, respectively.

The number of viewers of men’s sports is far greater than viewers of women’s sports across all sports included.

The CSO noted that the smallest difference was in the Basketball National Cup finals – there was just 13% more viewers of the men’s final compared to the women’s final.

The largest difference was between the men’s and women’s Six Nations Rugby Championship – the average number of viewers per match of the men’s Six Nations matches was more than eight times that of the women’s Six Nations matches.