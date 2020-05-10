Two women arrested after man (40s) seriously assaulted in Wexford

TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested after a serious assault took place at a home in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

The assault occurred at a residence in Clonard at approximately 1.10am today.

Gardaí said that man in his early 40s was discovered with “apparent” stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved in order for a technical examination to be carried out.

Two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.