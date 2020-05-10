This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 10 May, 2020
Two women arrested after man (40s) seriously assaulted in Wexford

The man received “apparent” stab wounds and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 May 2020, 12:01 PM
By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 May 2020, 12:01 PM
Image: PA
TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested after a serious assault took place at a home in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

The assault occurred at a residence in Clonard at approximately 1.10am today.

Gardaí said that man in his early 40s was discovered with “apparent” stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved in order for a technical examination to be carried out.

Two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

