Women of Honour say tribunal's terms of reference are 'flawed' and must be changed

THE WOMEN OF Honour group has said the “flawed” terms of reference of a planned inquiry into the Defence Forces must be extended, otherwise “a great deal of people” will be excluded.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin today, Women of Honour (WOH) member Diane Byrne said the group will push for the terms of reference to be extended.

The tribunal of inquiry will examine the effectiveness of the complaints processes in the Defence Forces in respect of workplace incidents relating to discrimination, bullying, harassment, sexual assault and rape.

WOH, the support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused in the military, has called for the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act to be explicitly included in the inquiry’s definition of complaints processes.

However, in a letter sent to WOH earlier this month, Martin said the legislation cannot be included because it “would be very broad and could conceivably include ‘trips, slips and falls’ that may have occurred in the workplace”.

WOH published the letter and criticised its contents, accusing the Tánaiste of minimising “extremely serious incidents and the culture that permits them, and comparing them with ‘slips, trips and falls’”.

Martin later denied that he had equated serious assaults to minor incidents.

Speaking today outside Government Buildings, Byrne defended the fact that WOH had published the letter, saying it was not a decision the group took lightly.

It’s something we did very reluctantly. It’s not something that we liked to do. But there was a great deal of anger among an awful lot of people in relation to [the content of the letter].

Byrne noted that a judge is going to lead the tribunal, adding that they can use their discretion to determine whether or not the legislation is relevant to a particular case.

“Obviously they have the discretion to determine its relevance or not. But it’s very, very clear that if something is not included in these terms of references [before the tribunal begins], there is no discretion to include them afterwards, and that’s the issue that we have.”

‘An open mind’

Byrne said the group is going into today’s meeting with “an open mind” but, as it stands, WOH does not agree with the terms of reference.

“We believe that a great deal of people are going to be excluded from this process based on the narrowness and the flawed terms of reference that we have at the moment,” she said.

“We’re going to listen to what [Martin] has to say and hope that there are proposals that will narrow the gap – the significant gap that we believe is there at the moment in the terms of reference – and that we can finally move forward with this.”

WOH has previously asked for Martin to not be included in the tribunal as the group believes his role as Defence Minister is a conflict of interest.

When asked about this today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Martin is meeting all relevant stakeholders including WOH, the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) and veterans’ organisations.

Varadkar said Martin “will listen to everyone’s contribution and not just go with what one group is saying, or any group is saying, and listen to everyone in the round and make the right decision”.

The Taoiseach noted that he had met the WOH group himself and was “very happy to meet with them”.

“But the Tánaiste is the Minister for Defence and part of my job as Taoiseach is to stand by and support all of my ministers.”

Varadkar said it’s “not unusual” for any group to want to “leapfrog” a particular minister and come to him instead but the Government “can’t work on that basis”.

Contains reporting from PA