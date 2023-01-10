Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 10 January 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# working group
Working group established around dog control and ownership after recent 'harrowing scenes'
The Agriculture Minister said ‘the harrowing scenes we have witnessed recently show the threat dogs can pose’.
2.6k
4
56 minutes ago

A WORKING GROUP has been established in response to concerns around dog control and dog ownership.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys met yesterday to discuss how their respective Departments could deal with the issue.

It follows recent incidents which the Agriculture Minister has described as “harrowing” and which Minister Humphreys called “deeply disturbing”.

In one such incident on 27 November last year, a young boy was airlifted to Crumlin Hospital after he was attacked by a pit bill cross in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The young boy has been left with life changing injuries.

Both ministers agreed to establish a working group that will examine issues such as fines under the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local authority level, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping, promoting responsible dog ownership and licences.

The group will meet in the coming days and report to the two ministers.

Minister McConalogue noted that he and Minister Humphreys have “primary responsibility in the area of dogs”.

He said: “There is a clear commitment from both of us to tackle this issue and ensure that the law is as robust as possible to ensure that both people and animals are safe.”

While he described dogs as “companions and loyal friends”, he also warned: “The harrowing scenes we have witnessed recently show the threat dogs can pose if they are not properly controlled by their owners.

“Both Minister Humphreys and I will work proactively on this in the time ahead.”

Speaking following yesterday’s meeting, Minister Humphreys also noted that “we have seen a number of deeply disturbing incidents in recent weeks”.

She noted that “devastating impact” that attacks by dogs can have on families.

Minister Humphreys added: “While the issue of dog control crosses a number of different Government Departments, as well as our local authorities, it is vital that we get to grips with this issue.

“That’s why, as a first step, Minister McConalogue and I have decided to set up a working group, which will consider all relevant legislative and enforcement issues in relation to dogs.

“This review will bring all the key players together to consider what action can be taken to keep both people and animals safe.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     