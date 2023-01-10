Working group established around dog control and ownership after recent 'harrowing scenes'

A WORKING GROUP has been established in response to concerns around dog control and dog ownership.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys met yesterday to discuss how their respective Departments could deal with the issue.

It follows recent incidents which the Agriculture Minister has described as “harrowing” and which Minister Humphreys called “deeply disturbing”.

In one such incident on 27 November last year, a young boy was airlifted to Crumlin Hospital after he was attacked by a pit bill cross in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The young boy has been left with life changing injuries.

Both ministers agreed to establish a working group that will examine issues such as fines under the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local authority level, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping, promoting responsible dog ownership and licences.

The group will meet in the coming days and report to the two ministers.

Advertisement

Minister McConalogue noted that he and Minister Humphreys have “primary responsibility in the area of dogs”.

He said: “There is a clear commitment from both of us to tackle this issue and ensure that the law is as robust as possible to ensure that both people and animals are safe.”

While he described dogs as “companions and loyal friends”, he also warned: “The harrowing scenes we have witnessed recently show the threat dogs can pose if they are not properly controlled by their owners.

“Both Minister Humphreys and I will work proactively on this in the time ahead.”

Speaking following yesterday’s meeting, Minister Humphreys also noted that “we have seen a number of deeply disturbing incidents in recent weeks”.

She noted that “devastating impact” that attacks by dogs can have on families.

Minister Humphreys added: “While the issue of dog control crosses a number of different Government Departments, as well as our local authorities, it is vital that we get to grips with this issue.

“That’s why, as a first step, Minister McConalogue and I have decided to set up a working group, which will consider all relevant legislative and enforcement issues in relation to dogs.

“This review will bring all the key players together to consider what action can be taken to keep both people and animals safe.”