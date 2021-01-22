#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (30s) dies in workplace accident in Clare

It’s understood the man was working on a construction project on a local farm when the tragedy occurred.

By Pat Flynn Friday 22 Jan 2021, 5:18 PM
The incident occurred near the village of Doonaha
Image: Google Street View
A MAN HAS died in a workplace accident in west Clare this afternoon.

The tragedy happened shortly after midday near the village of Doonaha. It’s understood the man in his 30s was working on a construction project on a local farm when the tragedy occurred.

The man is understood to have been trapped beneath rubble after a wall collapsed.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Services from Kilkee station along with National Ambulance Service resources were sent to the scene.

A garda spokesman confirmed that their members also attended the incident and that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and county coroner have been informed.

The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance was also requested to attend. Volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were tasked to secure a safe landing site for the helicopter.

The man was however pronounced dead at the scene and the helicopter was stood down and returned to its base.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A HSA spokesperson said “the authority is aware of, and is investigating, the incident.”

The garda spokesman added that the HSA will conduct the investigation into the tragedy and that gardaí will assist as required.

