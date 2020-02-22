This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 February, 2020
WHO warns Africa is ill-equipped to deal with coronavirus due to 'weaker health systems'

There has been 200 suspected cases on the continent but nearly all have been confirmed negative.

By AFP Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,985 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017867
Extreme measures are still being taken to contain the virus in China.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Extreme measures are still being taken to contain the virus in China.
Extreme measures are still being taken to contain the virus in China.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE WORLD HEALTH Organization has warned that African health systems would be ill-equipped to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak should cases start to proliferate on the continent.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on African Union member states “to come together to be more aggressive in attacking” the virus, known as COVID-19.

“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems,” Tedros, speaking by video link from Geneva, said during a meeting of African health ministers at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The outbreak which began in December has already killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 75,500 in China.

More than 1,150 people have also been infected outside China, although Egypt is the only African country to have recorded a confirmed case.

There have been more than 200 suspected cases in the WHO’s AFRO region, which includes most African countries, though nearly all have been confirmed negative, regional director Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said.

But if COVID-19 starts to spread on the continent, African health systems will struggle to treat patients suffering from symptoms such as respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ failure, WHO’s Tedros said.  

“These patients require intensive care using equipment such as respiratory support machines that are, as you know, in short supply in many African countries and that’s a cause for concern,” he said. 

AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told officials to take “drastic preventive and control measures”.

“Our dear continent, Africa, is particularly at risk, given its relatively fragile health systems,” he said. 

African countries have been scrambling to develop the capacity to test for COVID-19.

In three weeks, the number of African countries capable of conducting their own tests has jumped from two to 26, Moeti said. 

Several African airlines including Kenya Airways have suspended flights to China, although the continent’s biggest carrier Ethiopian Airlines has kept its China routes open.

Liu Yuxi, China’s ambassador to the AU, on Saturday urged officials to ease travel restrictions.

“I hope that everyone will stay calm and objective. Excessive panic could actually increase the disease,” he said. 

“It is in adversity and really difficult times that you really get to know your friends.”

Earlier today, an Italian man became the first European to die after being infected with the coronavirus, just hours after 10 towns in the country were locked down following a flurry of new cases.

The 78-year old from the Veneto region who had tested positive for the virus died in hospital, where he had been admitted 10 days earlier for an unrelated health issue, Italy’s health minister said.

 © AFP 2020

Read next:

