Coalition party leaders, 2023
Poll: Would you like to see a general election take place?

Calls for a general election have been growing.
IT’S BEEN QUITE the week for Irish politics.

On Wednesday, Leo Varadkar announced he was stepping down as Taoiseach and as leader of Fine Gael, paving the way for a new Taoiseach to step into his shoes.

A one horse race has effectively emerged for the job, with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris officially throwing his hat in the ring last night. He remains the only Fine Gael member to declare his intention for party leadership.

However members of the opposition are not happy, and are instead calling for a general election.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Wednesday: “Rather than limping on and passing the office of Taoiseach amongst yourselves again, the correct democratic route is to go to the people, put your record before them, and all of us to ask them, in a spirit of humility, who should lead – that is the democratic way to proceed”.

So today we want to know: Would you like to see a general election take place?


Poll Results:

Yes (943)
No (715)
Unsure (56)
No interest, no opinion (28)

Sadbh Cox
38
