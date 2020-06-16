Thunderstorms forecast across parts of Leinster and Munster today

THUNDERSTORMS ARE to continue across parts of the the east and the south today, according to forecasters at Met Éireann.

The unsettled weather conditions have been experienced across large parts of the country north and south in recent days.

The national forecaster has since updated its weather warnings with a yellow warning remaining in place across parts of Leinster and Munster, while also warning of a flood risk in parts.

“Thunderstorms with hail expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding,” it said.

The warning has been in place from 7am this morning and will remain so until 9pm tonight.

The Road Safety Authority issued advice for motorists during such periods of unsettled weather.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“[Motorists] are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey,” it said.

It is asking motorists to allow extra distance between vehicles and use dip lights during patches of poor visibility.