Status orange rainfall warning in place for three counties in the north west today

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange rainfall warning for three counties in the North West of the country today

The warning comes into place for Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo from 11am this morning and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

The national forecaster said: “Further heavy persistent rainfall (an additional 50 to 60mm possible) may lead to river flooding and localised spot flooding.”

It follows days of heavy rain experienced across much of the country, particularly in areas further North.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Mayo from 11am this morning while the UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 6am this morning until 3pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 10pm tonight.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In its forecast for the coming days, Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further blustery outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent and heavy across the west and northwest, with the ongoing risk of flooding here, and all the while remaining driest across southern counties.

“Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday with some further heavy falls of rain across the west and northwest, where they may yet be some flooding. However, many areas other areas will see just well scattered showers and brighter spells – the best of these across the northeast and southwest.”