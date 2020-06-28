This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status orange rainfall warning in place for three counties in the north west today

The warning has been in place from 11am this morning and will remain in place until tomorrow afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 12:54 PM
56 minutes ago 4,860 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135399

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange rainfall warning for three counties in the North West of the country today

The warning comes into place for Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo from 11am this morning and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow. 

The national forecaster said: “Further heavy persistent rainfall (an additional 50 to 60mm possible) may lead to river flooding and localised spot flooding.”

It follows days of heavy rain experienced across much of the country, particularly in areas further North. 

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Mayo from 11am this morning while the UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 6am this morning until 3pm tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 10pm tonight. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In its forecast for the coming days, Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further blustery outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent and heavy across the west and northwest, with the ongoing risk of flooding here, and all the while remaining driest across southern counties. 

“Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday with some further heavy falls of rain across the west and northwest, where they may yet be some flooding. However, many areas other areas will see just well scattered showers and brighter spells – the best of these across the northeast and southwest.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie