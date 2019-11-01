Yet more batches of houmous have been recalled as Salmonella scare continues

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a recall for further batches of houmous products due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

On Wednesday, several batches of houmous sold in Aldi, Lidl, Supervalu, Centra and Iceland and were recalled due to the presence of Salmonella. Yesterday, Aldi recalled another batch of houmous.

The houmous – made by Zorba Delicacies – comes in a number of different varieties including red pepper and sweet chilli. The products originated in the UK.

The houmous products have also been recalled across the UK in chains like Aldi, Morrisons, Lidl, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Today, Iceland issued a further recall of several houmous products from its shelves.

The following are the affected batches in Iceland for which notices were issued today for all use by dates:

Source: FSAI

The following had already been recalled from Aldi and Lidl:

Aldi:

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Classic Houmous Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 03/11/2019

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); use by dates: 02/11/2019 and 03/11/2019

The Deli brand Basil Houmous topped with Pesto & Parmesan; pack size 170g; use by date: 04/11/2019

Lidl:

Meadow Fresh brand Red Pepper Houmous; pack size 170g; use by date: 06/11/2019

Meadow Fresh brand Classic Houmous stacker; pack size 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 06/11/2019

Meadow Fresh brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection; pack size 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 06/11/2019

Related Read Recall of houmous extended to include batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores

And these are the affected batches across the Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores:

Classic Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

30% Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

Roasted Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

Reduced Fat Houmous Stacker (Lemon and Coriander, Red Pepper, and Chilli flavours), pack size: 180g (3 x 60g), use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 07/11/2019

Iceland Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Sweet Chilli Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

More information about the recalled products can be found here.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The symptoms usually develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four to seven days and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the products you have eaten.