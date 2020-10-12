#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

Young people who play sports show lower levels of anxiety and depression, study says

Researchers surveyed more than 5,000 11-20-year-olds late last year.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 12 Oct 2020, 6:00 AM
33 minutes ago 543 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5228872
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

FOUR IN TEN adolescents said they experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to a study published by Dublin City University (DCU).

The Physical Activity and Wellbeing study examined the links between physical activity and mental health/wellbeing in young people.

Just 8% of those surveyed said they get the recommended 60 minutes of exercise each day. 

The research was conducted by PhD student and PE teacher John Murphy and two DCU academics, Dr Bronagh McGrane and Dr Mary Rose Sweeney. 

Murphy said: “The findings help us to narrow down the particular contexts that support and develop wellbeing through physical activity.

“This research highlights the importance of young people remaining involved in sport throughout adolescence for both the physical and mental health benefits.”

5,661 people aged 11-20 from 79 post-primary schools were surveyed between September and October last year as part of the study.  

Young people who engaged in sports were found to have higher wellbeing levels and lower symptoms of anxiety and depression.  

Four in five of the young people surveyed said they played one sport while one in five didn’t take part in any activity.

Two-thirds said they took part in team sports.

The frequency of activity was positively associated with wellbeing and negatively linked with symptoms of anxiety and depression.  

Of the 28 students surveyed who said they did not identify with any gender, nearly 90% reported high levels of anxiety and depression. 

Declining with age

The results of the survey found that the frequency of activity declined with age.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More than three-quarters of first-year students said they played a team sport. This reduced to under two-thirds by sixth-year.

Just 1% of sixth-year females surveyed achieved the recommended daily guidelines for physical activity. 

One in five adolescents said they didn’t take part in any activity.   

DCU’s Dr Mary Rose Sweeney said society needs to “increase the opportunities for young people to become more active”. 

“Funding for intervention research exploring the impact of different types and different intensities of physical activity on mental wellbeing in adolescents is needed, to explore whether increases in physical activity could be a viable alternative to pharmacological agents, increasingly being prescribed for adolescents,” she said. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie