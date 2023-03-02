Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 2 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Shutterstock/GagoDesign
# your stories
How are you managing your electricity bills? We want to hear your stories
We want to get a sense of how Irish households are coping with electricity prices – here’s how you can take part.
2.6k
0
1 hour ago

THE COST OF energy continues to dominate headlines, with reports of some customers receiving four-figure bills for January and February despite the second instalment of the Government’s €200 energy credit coming at the start of the year. 

A new report from St Vincent de Paul contained data showing that the number of people unable to heat their homes more than doubled in 2022.

Last year saw repeated increases in the price of energy from providers, who cited a combination of Russia’s war on Ukraine and other global factors, such as the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, as their reason for doing so.

But although the price of wholesale electricity fell at the end of 2022, energy companies have not announced any change in the price of energy for domestic customers. 

Electric Ireland said this week that it would reduce bills for businesses from this month, but that it intends to keep prices for households under review because reductions in wholesale costs can take some time to have a knock-on effect for residential customers.

With all of this in mind, we at The Journal want to know how you’re managing your electricity bills.

Reach out and let us know your story if you have thoughts about or experience of the following:

  • Are you struggling to pay your bills due to the cost of energy?
  • Have you received an expensive electricity bill recently?
  • Have you cut back on other spending to afford your electricity bill?
  • Did you struggle to light and heat your home over the winter months?
  • Will you struggle with bills in the coming months?
  • Was the Government’s €200 electricity credit enough to help you, and do you think they could do more to help?

We’ll share the stories in a future article. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Energy Bills’.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags