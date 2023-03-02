How are you managing your electricity bills? We want to hear your stories

THE COST OF energy continues to dominate headlines, with reports of some customers receiving four-figure bills for January and February despite the second instalment of the Government’s €200 energy credit coming at the start of the year.

A new report from St Vincent de Paul contained data showing that the number of people unable to heat their homes more than doubled in 2022.

Last year saw repeated increases in the price of energy from providers, who cited a combination of Russia’s war on Ukraine and other global factors, such as the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, as their reason for doing so.

But although the price of wholesale electricity fell at the end of 2022, energy companies have not announced any change in the price of energy for domestic customers.

Electric Ireland said this week that it would reduce bills for businesses from this month, but that it intends to keep prices for households under review because reductions in wholesale costs can take some time to have a knock-on effect for residential customers.

With all of this in mind, we at The Journal want to know how you’re managing your electricity bills.

Reach out and let us know your story if you have thoughts about or experience of the following:

Are you struggling to pay your bills due to the cost of energy?

Have you received an expensive electricity bill recently?

Have you cut back on other spending to afford your electricity bill?

Did you struggle to light and heat your home over the winter months?

Will you struggle with bills in the coming months?

Was the Government’s €200 electricity credit enough to help you, and do you think they could do more to help?

We’ll share the stories in a future article. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Energy Bills’.