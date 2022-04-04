Your stories: How are you coping with rising energy costs?

LAST WEEK, ELECTRIC Ireland became the latest energy company to announce a price increase.

Starting in May, customers will see electricity prices rise by 23.4%, which equates to an additional €297.58 per year onto the average cost of electricity.

Gas prices are set to increase by 24.8%, which equates to an additional €220.25 per year to the average cost of gas from the provider.

It came after Bord Gáis, Energia and SSE Airtricity all recently announced price hikes due to a volatile global energy market, leaving ordinary citizens once again feeling the pinch

Alongside rising gas and energy bills, surging fuel costs last month saw the Government introduce an emergency cut to excise duty amounting to 20c per litre on petrol, 15c per litre on diesel and 2c on marked gas oil.

The Carbon Tax is also set to increase next month from €33.50 to €41.00 per tonne of carbon. The charge is applied to carbon-emitting fuels such as coal, peat, oil and natural gas.

The Government has announced a number of measures to try to ease the pressure on Irish pockets in recent weeks, including the €125 increase in the Fuel Allowance and the €200 electricity credit, which is set to be paid this month.

The public service obligation (PSO) on electric bills is also set to be reduced to zero.

However, the Government has ruled out any further financial support, and will instead focus on measures that could include mandatory time-of-day-pricing for electricity to help with savings on household bills.

Practical advice from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is also expected in the coming weeks, which could include taking shorter showers and reducing car journeys.

With all of this in mind, we at The Journal want to know how you’re coping with the rising cost of energy.

Reach out and let us know your story if you have thoughts about or experience of the following:

Rising gas and electricity bills and having to cut back or make choices to save money to do things like cook or heat your home

The cost of petrol and/or diesel and whether it has affected you or your livelihood

The Government’s measures to tackle rising energy costs – whether you think they will be enough to help you and what more you think they could do to help.

We’ll share the stories in a future article. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to jane@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Energy Costs’.