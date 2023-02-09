Zelenskyy due in Brussels as European leaders set to discuss Ukraine, economy and migration

Tadgh McNally reports from Brussels

ALMOST A YEAR since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Brussels later today for high-level talks with European leaders.

A summit of European leaders – the European Council – is due to take place over the next two days in the Belgian capital, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set to make his first appearance since he was re-appointed in December.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Varadkar said that the European Union would continue to stand with Ukraine.

“As we approach the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal and immoral invasion, the European Union will show that it stands resolutely with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Varadkar said.

“Ireland and the EU will provide Ukraine with the humanitarian, military and financial aid it needs until Russia has been repelled, and we want to see its application for EU membership progress as quickly as possible.”

The Ukrainian President yesterday confirmed that he would be travelling to Brussels today, following visits to both the UK and France yesterday.

Zelenskyy held meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seeking additional military support from European allies, particularly fighter jets.

“I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” Zelenskyy said, addressing MPs in London yesterday.

Tayfun Salci Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the door of No 10 Downing Street yesterday Tayfun Salci

While the Brussels trip had remained under wraps due to security concerns, sources within the European Parliament say that they are prepared to host a special sitting to allow Zelenskyy to address MEPs.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher, told The Journal that Zelenskyy’s visit to Brussels was “a big step” in progressing Ukraine’s plans to join the EU.

“I think President Zelenskyy’s visit to the European Parliament and the Council is very significant and symbolic because it is saying that Ukraine sees us as a partner,” Kelleher said.

“It also sees their place is closer cooperation and ultimately integration with the European Union.”

Ukraine was initially granted EU candidate status in June 2022.

Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU was planning on unveiling a tenth tranche of sanctions against Russia to mark a year since the invasion was launched.

These sanctions are set to target the technology used by the Russian war machine, particularly the components required to manufacture drones.

A second priority of the sanctions will be closing existing loopholes which allow the Kremlin to circumvent existing sanctions.

Alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine, the summit is due to focus on the economy and migration.

Varadkar reiterated that migration is a positive for Ireland and that it helps “enrich our society”, but that systems are needed to return people who are not fleeing war or persecution.

“It’s important that we have robust systems in place to make sure that we welcome those who are genuinely fleeing war and oppression and return those who are not,” he said.

The Taoiseach is also due to emphasise the importance of improving the EU’s competitiveness, particularly through accelerating the green transition and continuing an open and free trade system.

Additional reporting by AFP