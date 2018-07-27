This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford

Yesterday, the Dunmore East Fishing Harbour lowered the Irish flag to half mast in memory of Jack Power.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Jul 2018, 8:29 AM
Dunmore East A road that leads to Dunmore East Harbour. Source: Google Maps

THE YOUNG MAN who died after a stabbing incident in Waterford yesterday has been named locally as Jack Power.

The 25-year-old died after an incident in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East at around 3.40am yesterday. A 17-year-old has been arrested for questioning.

Facebook Source: Facebook/Damien Tiernan

Local councillor John Hearne paid tribute to the young man in a Facebook post last night.

I knew Jack, he was very kind and gentle.
His father is one of the most respected fishermen in Ireland. His mother is a complete lady. They were great neighbours and a pleasure to meet. I know no words will be of comfort to them today at this terrible time.
RIP Jack, I will save my anger for those who could have prevented this for another day.

Jack worked as fishermen in the area; the Irish Times reports that his father and brother were out fishing when they were informed of his death.

Yesterday a friend posted that the Irish flag at Dunmore East Fishing Harbour was lowered to half mast in memory of “their good friend” Jack.

