Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford

A road that leads to Dunmore East Harbour. Source: Google Maps

THE YOUNG MAN who died after a stabbing incident in Waterford yesterday has been named locally as Jack Power.

The 25-year-old died after an incident in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East at around 3.40am yesterday. A 17-year-old has been arrested for questioning.

Source: Facebook/Damien Tiernan

Local councillor John Hearne paid tribute to the young man in a Facebook post last night.

I knew Jack, he was very kind and gentle.

His father is one of the most respected fishermen in Ireland. His mother is a complete lady. They were great neighbours and a pleasure to meet. I know no words will be of comfort to them today at this terrible time.

RIP Jack, I will save my anger for those who could have prevented this for another day.

Jack worked as fishermen in the area; the Irish Times reports that his father and brother were out fishing when they were informed of his death.

Yesterday a friend posted that the Irish flag at Dunmore East Fishing Harbour was lowered to half mast in memory of “their good friend” Jack.