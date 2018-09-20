This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Órla Ryan Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,483 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4246632
Image: Shutterstock/kazimsenocak
Image: Shutterstock/kazimsenocak

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOUTH: A 48-year-old man has appeared in court in Dundalk charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

2. #PAC: The Public Accounts Committee is on a collision course with the government after voting to hold a hearing next Tuesday to scrutinise the expenditure by the Office of the President.

3. #US: Three people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in Maryland in the US, according to a law enforcement official.

4. #BREXIT: The government has announced it will hold four major events during the month of October to inform people about how to prepare for Brexit.

5. #STORM BRONAGH: Met Ã‰ireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the southeast of the country â€“ Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford â€“ as Storm Bronagh arrives.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

