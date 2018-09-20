The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOUTH: A 48-year-old man has appeared in court in Dundalk charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

2. #PAC: The Public Accounts Committee is on a collision course with the government after voting to hold a hearing next Tuesday to scrutinise the expenditure by the Office of the President.

3. #US: Three people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in Maryland in the US, according to a law enforcement official.

4. #BREXIT: The government has announced it will hold four major events during the month of October to inform people about how to prepare for Brexit.

5. #STORM BRONAGH: Met Ã‰ireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the southeast of the country â€“ Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford â€“ as Storm Bronagh arrives.

