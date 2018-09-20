Brexpo: Four major Brexit events to be held in Cork, Galway, Monaghan and Dublin next month

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that it will hold four major events during the month of October to inform people of how to prepare for Brexit.

The four events will be held in counties Cork, Galway, Monaghan and Dublin on four days in October, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said at the launch of the government’s Getting Ireland Brexit Ready strategy.

“The series will begin on 5 October in Cork, followed by Galway on 12 October, Monaghan on 19 October and Dublin on 25 October,” he said.

The aim of the events will be to make citizens and business owners aware of the difficulties Brexit could present so that people can prepare ahead of time.

“The most crucial and reassuring aspect to our contingency planning remains that, after Brexit, Ireland will continue to enjoy all the benefits of being a full and valued member of the European Union,” Coveney said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar smiles when arriving at the informal EU summit in Salzburg, Austria. Source: Kerstin Joensson

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at Salzburg, Austria, where Brexit talks were the focus of negotiations between heads of state.

The Brexit ‘backstop’ for the Irish border is still without agreement after months of to-ing and fro-ing between the EU and the UK negotiating teams. Without it, there will be no Withdrawal agreement and the UK will go crashing out of the EU in March – which will most likely lead to a border reemerging on the island of Ireland.

Speaking to Sky News after the brief meeting this morning, the Taoiseach said:

“I had a very good meeting with Prime Minister May and her team. Time is running short there are proposals for another summit in October and then November. Ireland wants to avoid a no-deal scenario but we are preparing for that.

We’re preparing for extra staff and officials, updated IT systems so we’re ready for that eventuality should it occur.

When asked if it was inevitable that there would be a border either in Ireland or along the Irish Sea, Varadkar said:

“We have a border already in the sense that there’s a political border and a different currency is used in Northern Ireland, so a political border does exist.

“But what we want to avoid is new barriers to trade, new barriers to the movement of people. Think of all the people who cross the border every day to work or study, think of all the businesses that trade across the border.

What we’re trying to do is to engineer a new way which is very similar to what we have now, but that’s difficult.

Minister Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed at the launch Getting Ireland Brexit Ready. Source: Leah Farrell

‘PM genuine about the backstop’

Answering questions from reporters this morning, Coveney said that he believed it was likely that a final deal would be done, and that the EU negotiating team were working to “dedramatise” the proposed regulatory alignment on the island of Ireland.

“The onus is on all of us to find a way through, try to find a Withdrawal Agreement.”

He said that Barnier believed that they were 85% agreed on the final Brexit deal, but Coveney said that the remaining 15% “involves Irish issues” – and that the most difficult of these is the Irish backstop.

“Commitments were already made last December, and committed to again in March in writing [to an Irish backstop].

This is the business end of negotiations, it was always going to be difficult to conclude negotiations. It will take an intensification on the detail of how the backstop works to get a deal – that hasn’t happened to the extent that we need it to.

He said that work was ongoing to make the regulatory alignment on the island of Ireland (or a border along the Irish Sea) to “dedramatize minimal amount of practical checks” so that the backstop is more palatable for the UK negotiating team.

“I do believe that the Prime Minister is genuine in her commitment to a backstop,” Coveney said.

He said that they were open to compromise and being flexible, but added:

That’s where we cannot be flexible, on a hard border reemerging on the island of Ireland.

It was expected that there would be a final Brexit deal to vote on at the current summit in Salzburg, but because of outstanding issues, it’s expected that there will be another summit organised for mid-November. There’s more on the Brexit timeline, as it stand now, here.