The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FOLLOW THE LEADER: Labour leader Brendan Howlin has said Alan Kelly’s comments this morning calling on him to stand aside are “unhelpful”.

2. #TROLLEYS: This month has been the worst August on record for hospital overcrowding, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said.

3. #THE NETHERLANDS: Police in Amsterdam have said that they have shot and wounded a suspect after a stabbing incident at the city’s central station.

4. #COURTS: A senior garda has said that An Garda Síochána won’t be “resting on its laurels” in its efforts to thwart gangland crime following the guilty verdict given against Freddie Thompson yesterday.

5. #BELFAST: Two men have been arrested over the suspected theft of confidential documents relating to the Loughinisland massacre.