Friday 31 August, 2018
'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys

University Hospital Limerick was worst affected.

By Órla Ryan Friday 31 Aug 2018, 1:56 PM
328 Views 5 Comments
File photo of a hospital trolley
Image: Shutterstock/Physics_joe
Image: Shutterstock/Physics_joe

THIS MONTH HAS been the worst August on record for hospital overcrowding, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The INMO’s monthly ‘trolley watch’ analysis shows that 7,911 admitted patients had to wait on chairs or trolleys in August 2018 – an increase of 2% on the same month last year.

Some 30 children were among those waiting without a bed, the organisation said.

The hospitals with the highest figures were:

  • University Hospital Limerick: 969
  • University Hospital Galway: 619
  • Cork University Hospital: 604

Speaking about the figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “Even though it was a mild month, patients and staff faced record overcrowding. Nearly 8,000 sick and injured people were forced to wait without a bed.

The message from the frontline is clear: this all comes down to pay. The HSE simply cannot find enough nurses and midwives to work on these wages. It’s no coincidence that Limerick has had such a bad month, as they have over 70 unfilled nursing vacancies.

“Unless nurses and midwives get pay equality with similarly qualified health professionals, vacancies will remain open and things will only get worse.”

The INMO will meet the HSE and the Department of Health at the Workplace Relations Commission next week to discuss understaffing and overcrowding ahead of the upcoming winters season. 

