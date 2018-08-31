This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Assistant commissioner: 'We won't be resting on our laurels' after Freddie Thompson guilty verdict

Thompson is the latest to be convicted of murder in relation to the ongoing gang feud.

By Sean Murray Friday 31 Aug 2018, 10:23 AM
29 minutes ago 1,713 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4211603

A SENIOR GARDA has said that An Garda Síochána won’t be “resting on its laurels” in its efforts to thwart gangland crime following the guilty verdict given against Freddie Thompson yesterday. 

The 37-year-old Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, was found guilty by three judges at the Special Criminal Court of the murder of David Douglas on 1 July 2016.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll, with responsibility for special crime operations, told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that while the conviction was a welcome one from the gardaí’s perspective, work continues to bring others involved in Douglas’ murder to justice.

“It was just one of a number of unfortunate incidents where people were murdered by criminal gangs involved in the feud,” he said. “Fortunately, we have intervened successfully in excess of 50 cases where there was threat to life.”

O’Driscoll said the conviction of Thompson in relation to gangland killing was one of a number of other recent convictions connected to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

He said: “We had a conviction of James Quinn in Spain in June in relation to the murder of Gary Hutch. There was a conviction in January related to the murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House

We’ve had convictions in relation to the seizing of firearms in Green Oak. We’re now in a phase of achieving convictions in the many interventions we’ve made, where the investigations of murder have come to a successful conclusion.

When queried about the case against Thompson being reliant largely on circumstantial evidence, the assistant commissioner said that it wasn’t necessary for a case like this that features a lot of circumstantial evidence to be heard at the Special Criminal Court.

“Clearly, it was the extent of the evidence, and I sat through some of it, there were literally hours upon hours of CCTV,” he said. “There was a huge case built up by detectives at Kevin Street and Kilmainham.”

In this case we may not have convicted the person whom it may be alleged fired the shot, so to speak, but that also follows on from a conviction in Spain on 21 June where the Spanish authorities achieved a conviction in relation to James Quinn.

Further work would be done now by An Garda Síochána, he said, to intervene when a person’s life was threatened, continue seizing illegal drugs and discover firearms that gangs are using.

“There’s a determination on our part to dismantle all the criminal gangs involved, and we’re in for the long haul,” O’Driscoll said. “This is a phase of success, but we won’t be resting on our laurels.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Complaints over Donegal nightclub's '19th Hole' billboard upheld after 'grave and widespread offence'
    38,678  49
    2
    		Freddie Thompson found guilty of feud murder of David Douglas
    37,521  41
    3
    		Complaint upheld after Santa no-show at Donegal nightclub's 'misleading' 99c drinks night
    31,945  8
    Fora
    1
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    2,238  0
    2
    		These are the tech skills that are in high demand for employers across Ireland
    514  0
    3
    		One farmer stands in the way of Facebook's plans to expand its Meath data centre campus
    461  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    34,123  13
    2
    		Leinster face 'non-European player' headache again after McCarthy breaks wrist
    32,380  57
    3
    		Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages
    28,329  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    16,849  0
    2
    		Alec Baldwin quit the 'Joker' movie after he found out his character was based off of Donald Trump...it's The Dredge
    6,298  0
    3
    		Ellen Page, Laverne Cox and other LGBTQ celebs pay tribute to a 9-year-old who took his life after homophobic bullying
    5,070  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Motorcyclist dies in crash in Waterford
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    POLL
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Should under-16s be banned from buying energy drinks?
    Poll: How often do you use the post office?
    AN POST
    'Brexit-like impact on rural Ireland': Independent TD rules out supporting the Budget over post office closures
    'Brexit-like impact on rural Ireland': Independent TD rules out supporting the Budget over post office closures
    An Post CEO: 'Every community of over 500 people will have a post office'
    'An attack on rural Ireland' - Criticism as An Post releases list of 159 post offices to close

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie