The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHURCH ABUSE: Survivors groups weren’t happy with some of the comments made during the pope’s visit to Ireland. Here’s what they’re looking for from the Vatican.

2. #SOCIAL WELFARE: People are waiting for weeks for illness benefits due to an issue between GPs and the Department of Social Protection.

3. #SAVE OUR BUS: Plans for a dramatic cut to bus services in a Dublin village had locals on the streets.

4. #PRESIDENT RACE: The race for the Áras stumbled on yesterday with one potential candidate asked: “Would you tell us if you were in a secret organisation?”

5. #SOMETHING FISHY: There was a record number of dead beaked whales washing ashore in Ireland last month.

6. #POLL RESULT: A majority of people thought Pope Francis “didn’t go far enough” on child abuse during his visit to Ireland.

7. #COME WHAT MAY: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said a no-deal Brexit “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.

8. #KIRSTEN MATE MAHER: An investigation has been launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway.