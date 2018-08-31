The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PENALTY POINTS: A senior garda has warned that new members of the Roads Policing Units across the country will be moved if they do not increase the number of fixed charge notices they issue.

2. #VULTURE FUNDS: Ulster Bank included a number of loans it had received mortgage-to-rent proposals for in its recent portfolio sale to a vulture fund.

3. #WATERFORD: A 22-year-old man died in Waterford after his motorcycle struck a barrier.

4. #POST OFFICES: Independent TD Michael Harty has said he is unlikely to support the government’s Budget this year due to the actions it is taking to close rural post offices.

5. #TRADE: US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the World Trade Organization if it doesn’t “shape up“.

6. #TUSLA: The new countrywide database that will be used by the Child and Family Agency will keep information on children and adults “in perpetuity“.

7. #WONGA: The UK-based payday lender Wonga has gone into administration.

8. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: Catholic leaders in Australia have rejected calls for priests to report incidents of child abuse they are told about during confession.

9. #ELECTRIC PICNIC: More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the music and arts festival this weekend, here’s everything you need to know.