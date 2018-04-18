The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #MINIMUM WAGE: The increase in the national minimum wage rate did not lead to greater unemployment among minimum wage workers, according to a new study published by the ESRI and the Low Pay Commission.

2. #NORTH KOREA: CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently travelled to North Korea to meet leader Kim Jong-un.

3. #EDUCATION: St Thomas’ Special School in Dublin, of which all students are Travellers, has been notified that its funding will be cut in June.

4. #RIP: Former US First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

5. #THE EIGHTH: Dublin City Council has received 30 complaints about posters related to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

6. #STATUS RED: The government is to oppose a Sinn Féin Bill that proposes to close places of work for the duration of a Status Red weather warning.

7. #SOUTHWEST AIRLINES: A woman died after being left hanging half outside a plane in the US after its engine blew.

8. #WEATHER: The Irish public will now be able to access a seven-day forecast for their local area with the revamped Met Éireann website and app.

9. #END OF AN ERA: The demolition of Dublin’s iconic Screen cinema has begun.