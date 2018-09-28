This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Sep 2018, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,073 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4258398
Image: Shutterstock/MattLoves
Image: Shutterstock/MattLoves

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

#JOBPATH More than 11,000 people were referred to the Government’s JobPath scheme for a second time, even though they had already completed it in full.

#HOUSE PRICES The price for three-bedroom semi-detached houses fell across the country during the third quarter of the year, according to a new survey.

#BIN CHARGES The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has expressed concerns over the lack of consumer power in the Irish waste collection market.

#JUSTICE Leo Varadkar says an updated charter examining the support offered by the State when an Irish citizen dies abroad could be named after Danielle McLoughlin.

#SCOUTS Scouting Ireland says it must be “above reproach” over governance and safeguarding, following a decision by the government to suspend its funding.

#HOSEPIPE BAN Irish Water has revealed it made door-to-door calls as part of investigations into those reported to have broken the hosepipe ban.

#USA Donald Trump has described testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “powerful” following his appearance at the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

#FRAUD The US Securitues and Exchange Commission has charged Elon Musk with securities fraud, alleging that tweets he sent about privatising Tesla were misleading.

#WEATHER Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells, with top temperatures of between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    67,159  119
    2
    		Wexford man who tried to chase down a plane at Dublin Airport bailed
    49,064  0
    3
    		State funding for Scouting Ireland suspended after chief scout reinstated
    35,689  44
    Fora
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand' – Salad chain Chopped faces closure of its Grafton Street outlet
    7,066  0
    2
    		The Collison brothers' Stripe is now valued at $20bn after another funding round
    324  0
    3
    		Dublin ocean energy firm OpenHydro is going under with debts of €280 million
    275  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I’ve no regrets about my time in England. I'm 23-years-old, doing a degree in UCD and am a league champion’
    32,679  1
    2
    		'There was one or two times last year, when the weather was really bad and I met four crashes on one day there'
    29,984  5
    3
    		Clare dual star signs pro deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows
    28,677  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor's UFC press conference got roasted on last night's Gogglebox
    7,454  7
    2
    		Busy Philipps says it has taken her 25 years to reveal she was raped at 14
    5,833  0
    3
    		Leah Remini wants to hear Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes' take on Scientology
    5,429  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PROPERTY
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Average asking price for 3-bed semi-d is €268,000 nationally or €375,000 in Dublin
    Over 4,000 mortgages approved last month, with lots of people switching
    CRIME
    Luxury cars, designer watch and â¬145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford
    Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    GARDAí
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is now almost â¬1,100 per month
    The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    An insider guide to the most delicious vegan food in Dublin - from burgers to buddha bowls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie