The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

#JOBPATH More than 11,000 people were referred to the Government’s JobPath scheme for a second time, even though they had already completed it in full.

#HOUSE PRICES The price for three-bedroom semi-detached houses fell across the country during the third quarter of the year, according to a new survey.

#BIN CHARGES The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has expressed concerns over the lack of consumer power in the Irish waste collection market.

#JUSTICE Leo Varadkar says an updated charter examining the support offered by the State when an Irish citizen dies abroad could be named after Danielle McLoughlin.

#SCOUTS Scouting Ireland says it must be “above reproach” over governance and safeguarding, following a decision by the government to suspend its funding.

#HOSEPIPE BAN Irish Water has revealed it made door-to-door calls as part of investigations into those reported to have broken the hosepipe ban.

#USA Donald Trump has described testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “powerful” following his appearance at the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

#FRAUD The US Securitues and Exchange Commission has charged Elon Musk with securities fraud, alleging that tweets he sent about privatising Tesla were misleading.

#WEATHER Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells, with top temperatures of between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius across the country.