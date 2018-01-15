The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. FOSTER CARE: A report has found that a child with Down Syndrome and severe autism who was abandoned at birth was “not receiving sufficient HSE and Tusla support”.

2. #OVAL OFFICE: US President Donald Trump has said that he is “not a racist,” after his reported comments about “shithole” countries continues to be criticised.

3. #DUBLIN: Clontarf residents have accused Dublin City Council of “spinning” the reduction of a local sea wall, insisting the dispute was not about motorists.

4. #WATER CHARGES: Irish Water says that the vast majority of water charge refunds have been issued but are urging those who haven’t yet received a payment to get in touch to check their details.

5. #BALLISTIC MISSILES: US officials are defending early-warning systems after a false missile alert terrified Hawaii residents when someone ‘pushed the wrong button’.

6. #CHECK IT OUT: New Ryanair baggage rules come into effect today meaning passengers can’t take a large cabin bag on board unless they have bought priority boarding.

7. #MASTER OF NONE: Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year, saying he previously apologised and felt the encounter was consensual.

8. #WHISTLEBLOWER: Dublin Fire Brigade has said it is implementing recommendations after an investigation into the alleged leaking of an exam for firefighters last year.

9. #COLD: We’re set for a very windy week as a polar air mass brings cold and some wintry showers to the country.