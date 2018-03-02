The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEVERE WEATHER:Â A red alert weather warning is in place across Leinster, Munster and Galway with snow and strong winds forecast for today, with an orange level warning in place in the rest of the country. Weâ€™re posting live updates here.

2. #NEW ADVICE: While the alert remains in place, the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that the public safety advice to shelter indoors has been withdrawn as blizzard conditions have now passed. However, conditions will remain â€˜difficultâ€™.Â



3. #POWER OUT: Almost 24,000 homes and businesses around the country are without power, and many will not have it restored until late this evening.Â



4. #ON THE STREETS: The Peter McVerry Trust says that 14 homeless people in Dublin refused access to shelter overnight as temperatures dipped.Â



5. #KEEPING THINGS GOING: Irelandâ€™s hospital workers have been praised for continuing to work through the bad weather conditions. A total of 17 babies were born in the space of nine hours at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

6. #HOSPITALISED: A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he suffered a life-changing neck injury after he fell while taking photographs of the snow in Cork yesterday, RTE reports.

7. #WHAT COMES NEXT: Theresa MayÂ will detail plans later for a new economic relationship with the EU after Brexit, in a much-anticipated major speech later today. May willÂ argue Britain must forge its own path free from the blocâ€™s current rules.

8. #DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS: US president Donald Trumpâ€™s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports have been heavily criticised by Canada and the EU, the main trading partners of the US, the BBC reports.Â



9. #NOT HAPPENING:Â Cataloniaâ€™s disposed leaderÂ Carles Puigdemont has abandoned his bid to return as regional president in an attempt to unblock a political impasse as the region remains without a fully-functioning government.