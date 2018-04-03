The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEX EDUCATION: The Minister for Education Richard Bruton has ordered a full review of sex education in schools, with particular focus on certain areas, including consent and contraception.

2. #PAY: Teachers from the TUI and ASTI have agreed to table an emergency motion calling on the government to end pay inequality.

3. #HOUSING: The number of houses on the market in Dublin is starting to increase, although the number nationally remains stagnant, according to a new report.

4. #TAX TAKE: Ireland needs to increase its tax take by €3 billion to have a fair and equal society according to a new book published today by Social Justice Ireland.

5. #MEDICAL ABORTION: More than 6,000 abortion pills have been seized in Ireland over the past 10 years.

6. #SOUTH AFRICA: Tributes have been paid to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died peacefully yesterday at the age of 81.

7. #EASTER WEEKEND: A Laois GAA player has been left with serious head injuries after an assault in Carlow.

8. #RUSSIA: The Russian Ambassador to Ireland is going to give update on the Sergei Skripal case at the Russian Embassy later today.