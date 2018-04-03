  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've been hit quite a few times': Teachers' union on why pay changes are needed

“They’re not actually asking that they earn more, they’re asking that they be treated the same as their colleagues.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 4,370 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3936882
Image: Shutterstock/DGLimages
Image: Shutterstock/DGLimages

A TEACHERS’ UNION president has explained why pay equality is so important for its members, on a week where both primary and secondary level teachers unions hold their annual conferences.

A pay arrangement in 2010 put newly qualified teachers on a lower scale than their colleagues; around 75% of the cuts introduced at that time have now been restored since.

Today, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) president Joanne Irwin spoke to Morning Ireland and responded to questions about the pay changes that their members want.

She explained what teachers are asking for:

From a post-primary point of view, what we’re looking for is the restoration of the one common basic scale for teachers.
What we’re not looking for is for someone who is starting out to be on the same as someone who is there for 20 years, but we’re looking for everybody to be on the same salary scale.
For primary teachers what we’re looking for is the reinstatement of a qualification allowance that we used to receive for the period of pre-service training, and which is now a two-year training programme.

Irwin said that its membership of around 15,000 teachers and lecturers have already voted in favour of industrial action if pay equality measures aren’t advanced.

The TUI are different in that we already have a mandate for industrial action on this issue, so if this motion is tabled at congress it is very clear that we will continue our campaign for industrial action up to and including strike action.

Yesterday, teachers’ union the INTO said that if pay equality isn’t negotiated, that “members of the three unions will work closely together and we will be shutting down schools and withdrawing labour”.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says pay increases in 2016 mean that the pay gap has already been narrowed. Irwin responded to this:

The gap has been narrowed but unfortunately had a disproportionate hit in terms of the public sector – in that we were hit in 2011 and hit again in 2012, and then unfortunately in 2013 for post-primary teachers they extended the training period to a two-year training on top of three- or four-year degree. We’ve been hit quite a few times.

RTÉ’s Rachel English put it to Irwin that a newly qualified teacher earns €36,000 a year in their first year, which is more than “a lot of new graduates earn”.

Irwin replied:

I think it’s important to point out that for teaching, only 22% of our recent or new entrants actually receive a contract of full hours. Only 22% receive that €36,000 – unfortunately there is a crisis in the recruitment and retention of teachers.

She said that there had been a 62% drop in the number of those applying to become primary school teachers since the pay cuts came in 2011.

“We have a concern about that,” she said, adding that many teachers don’t see themselves in that profession in 10 years’ time.

Irwin was asked that isn’t it the same across all professions, that if people were asked would they stay in their jobs if they received a pay increase they would say ‘yes’.

They’re not actually asking that they earn more, they’re asking that they be treated the same as their colleagues in the staff room. We’re looking for equality of treatment among all teachers.

The TUI and the ASTI, which represent secondary school teachers, are to hold their annual conferences later today; the INTO’s conference began over the weekend in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Read: Minister orders full review of sex education in schools

Read: Unions will ‘shut down schools’ if equal pay for young teachers is not restored

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
93,806  0
2
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
78,619  6
3
Mother of murdered Irish woman describes her as 'a bright light, always singing and dancing'
47,830  0
Fora
The42
1
'I still have some growing up to do' - Irish footballer apologises for tweet surrounding rugby rape trial
71,794  0
2
'Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he'd take a rest'
52,107  49
3
The NFL isn't even pretending that Kaepernick's continued unemployment is because of football anymore
37,198  66
DailyEdge.ie
1
Dermot Bannon was at his wit's end over a door on the finale of Room to Improve
15,250  5
2
52 of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this month
9,572  0
3
Blac Chyna took to Instagram to defend herself after throwing a stroller at someone in an amusement park
9,171  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
ISRAEL
Israel will send refugees to Western countries as deportation plan scrapped
Israel will send refugees to Western countries as deportation plan scrapped
Gaza protest death toll rises to 18 as Israel rejects allegations of excessive force
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
GARDAí
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
PSNI
Photos: Police vans pelted with petrol bombs ahead of republican parade in Derry
Photos: Police vans pelted with petrol bombs ahead of republican parade in Derry
Police make appeal over cash and iPad stolen from parochial house in Belfast
Nine arrested after clashes with police at illegal Easter parade in Lurgan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie