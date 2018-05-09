  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s the news to keep you in the loop on this midweek morning.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 7:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRAN DEAL: There has been a scathing response in Tehran and among the international community to the decision by Donald Trump to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

2. #FORTLAWN: A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the leg in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin last night.

3. #COUNTING THE PENNIES: Dublin Bus has earned €5.7 million from unclaimed change receipts in the past six years.

4. #BAPTISM BARRIER: New rules banning discrimination against children who are not baptised should come into force this year, according to the Education Minister.

5. #COURTS: A young man who punched a stranger in an unprovoked “savage” daytime attack on Dublin’s Henry Street has been jailed for 18 months.

6. #MUTTS: Irish vets have called for a ban on advertising involving ‘flat-faced’ dogs like pugs due to the breathing difficulties the canines face.

7. #CITY BLOCK 3: One of the few remaining development sites available on Dublin’s docklands is set to hit the market with a €110 million price tag.

8. #FOLLICLY CHALLENGED: Scientists think they may have stumbled upon a cure for baldness from an osteoporosis drug. (BBC)

