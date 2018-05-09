  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face

“There was no real reason for the assault,” the judge said as Martin Maughan was sentenced to 18 months.

By Isabel Hayes Wednesday 9 May 2018, 6:05 AM
55 minutes ago 2,556 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4000906
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A YOUNG MAN who punched a stranger in an unprovoked “savage” daytime attack has been jailed for 18 months.

The victim, Simon Cornish, suffered a fractured facial bone and detached retina when he was attacked by Martin Maughan on Dublin’s Henry Street in 2016, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard yesterday.

Cornish, a probation officer who was out shopping on his lunch break, required surgery and had mesh and metal implants in his face in the wake of the assault.

Maughan (21) of Poddle Close, Kimmage, Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Mr Cornish on September 19, 2016. He has 15 previous convictions, including robbery, threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Handing down a three-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended, Judge Martin Nolan said Mr Cornish has “suffered some long-term consequences as a result of this savage attack”.

“There was no real reason for the assault,” the judge said. “It was done without provocation and the injured party didn’t see it coming.”

Judge Nolan took into account several mitigating factors including evidence Maughan had turned his life around since the attack, was no longer taking alcohol and drugs, was heavily involved with Focus Ireland and was expecting his first child with his partner.

Several of his family members wept loudly in court as the sentence was handed down, causing Judge Nolan to call for silence. Maughan also cried as he was taken into custody.

Garda Stuart Moran told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that Mr Cornish was doing some shopping on Henry Street and was walking back to his office heavily laden with shopping bags when he was suddenly shouldered by a man walking towards him.

Cornish told that man, who was accompanied by Maughan, to “watch what you’re doing” before the man pushed him and tried to trip him up. Cornish pushed the man back before Maughan intervened and punched Cornish forcefully to the face.

Cornish fell to the ground and started vomiting. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

In a victim impact statement, Cornish said he suffered with pain and fatigue for some weeks after the assault and still felt numb in parts of his face. He is now concerned when in crowded places and is “left with the underlying question as to why this assault occurred”, the court heard.

Maughan, then aged 19, was caught by gardaí a short distance from the scene. He told gardaí he had acted in self-defence.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said his client acted in the mistaken belief that he was defending his friend. “He accepts now that’s wrong,” Spencer said.

He said Maughan was struggling with alcohol and tablets at the time of the assault following an “emotionally turbulent” time in his life following the death of his grandfather and uncle. He was intoxicated at the time of the assault.

Spencer said Maughan now no longer takes alcohol or drugs, and is heavily involved in local charity work. He is “devoutly religious” and is receiving ongoing counselling and anger management.

He had €2,000 in court for Cornish as a token of his remorse and a letter of apology was also handed into court.

Isabel Hayes

