  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toddler snatched and eaten by leopard in Uganda's national park

The child had followed the nanny outdoors.

By AFP Wednesday 9 May 2018, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago 9,510 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4001300
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

UGANDAN AUTHORITIES ARE hunting for a leopard that snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a female ranger working in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The boy had been left in the care of a nanny at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when he was taken by the leopard on Friday night.

Wildlife authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said the child had followed the nanny outdoors.

“The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day,” he said.

“The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous,” he added.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'What a privilege to have known this amazing young man': Tributes paid to popular teen who has died aged 15
159,878  46
2
We made it! For the first time in five years, Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision final
101,197  130
3
Filthy premises and rodent infestations: Six food businesses closed in April
75,552  19
Fora
1
Google is pumping €150m into a massive data centre development in south Dublin
747  0
2
A plan by restaurant mogul Paddy McKillen Jnr to revamp two south Dublin joints hits a roadblock
443  0
3
A manufacturing firm is creating 100 jobs in Monaghan because of the county's 'work ethic'
346  0
The42
1
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
30,468  35
2
5 Super 8 games and 4 provincial hurling ties - Sky announce 2018 GAA coverage
21,793  10
3
Munster release seven young players from academy programme
19,454  14
DailyEdge
1
'I am Irish': Modern Family's Sarah Hyland on the need to repeal the 8th Amendment
23,676  16
2
Elon Musk and Grimes are dating and people can't cope
10,498  0
3
Kendall Jenner pushed an assistant out of her photo opp on the Met Gala red carpet...it's The Dredge
9,628  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin
Former solicitor Michael Lynn to stand trial in January 2020 over alleged multi-million euro thefts
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ want to speak to woman who stopped with a man in a serious condition on Saturday night
Gardaí want to speak to woman who stopped with a man in a serious condition on Saturday night
Girl injured after falling in quarry on way to Ed Sheeran gig
Alan Kelly says his questions about the Department of Justice are going unanswered
DUBLIN
Car overturns after two-car crash in Dublin's Phoenix Park
Car overturns after two-car crash in Dublin's Phoenix Park
Trains delayed after 'planned and organised' graffiti attack on Dart
More than 500 people in Dublin warned their lives are in danger

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie