Lidl Connect is available only through its Lidl Plus app. Alamy Stock Photo
Lidl Connect

Lidl working to address delays in number transfers and interruptions to mobile service

Lidl Connect launched on Monday, with an €8.99 ‘price for life’ offer for its first 100,000 customers.
3.45pm, 7 Oct 2026
324

A “SMALL NUMBER” of customers who signed up to Lidl’s new mobile service are experiencing interruptions in their mobile service while network switchover completes.

Other customers are experiencing delays in transferring their phone numbers to the new provider.

A spokesperson for Lidl Ireland apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working to complete the transfers of the phone numbers.

Lidl Connect launched on Monday, with an €8.99 ‘price for life’ offer for its first 100,000 customers. It is available through the Lidl Plus app and is supported by the Eir network.

Customers moving to the service are given the option to keep their existing mobile number or choose a brand-new number.

The launch of Lidl Connect was met with “incredible demand”, the spokesperson said, but the “exceptional level” of this demand has meant some customers are waiting longer than originally anticipated to transfer their existing number to the service.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to complete transfers as quickly as possible,” the Lidl spokesperson said. “Customers can be reassured that their existing mobile service remains active, without disruption, during this initial stage.”

The retailer said it is also aware of a “small number” of customers who have completed the initial transfer process and are now in the network switchover stage that are experiencing a “temporary interruption” to their mobile service.

“Our Customer Services team are in direct contact with those customers to assist and connect customers to the network as quickly as possible.”

Customers experiencing longer than usual delays during network switchover are asked to contact the customer services team on 01 920 3010 or customer.services@lidl.ie.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie