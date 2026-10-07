Lidl working to address delays in number transfers and interruptions to mobile service

A “SMALL NUMBER” of customers who signed up to Lidl’s new mobile service are experiencing interruptions in their mobile service while network switchover completes.

Other customers are experiencing delays in transferring their phone numbers to the new provider.

A spokesperson for Lidl Ireland apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working to complete the transfers of the phone numbers.

Lidl Connect launched on Monday, with an €8.99 ‘price for life’ offer for its first 100,000 customers. It is available through the Lidl Plus app and is supported by the Eir network.

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Customers moving to the service are given the option to keep their existing mobile number or choose a brand-new number.

The launch of Lidl Connect was met with “incredible demand”, the spokesperson said, but the “exceptional level” of this demand has meant some customers are waiting longer than originally anticipated to transfer their existing number to the service.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to complete transfers as quickly as possible,” the Lidl spokesperson said. “Customers can be reassured that their existing mobile service remains active, without disruption, during this initial stage.”

The retailer said it is also aware of a “small number” of customers who have completed the initial transfer process and are now in the network switchover stage that are experiencing a “temporary interruption” to their mobile service.

“Our Customer Services team are in direct contact with those customers to assist and connect customers to the network as quickly as possible.”

Customers experiencing longer than usual delays during network switchover are asked to contact the customer services team on 01 920 3010 or customer.services@lidl.ie.