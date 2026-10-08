Gardaí investigating following report a firearm was discharged on Pearse Street

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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following a report that a firearm was discharged on Pearse Street, Dublin 2, in the early hours of this morning.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported at the time.
A house near the junction between Macken Street and Pearse Street was cordoned off and gardaí were at the scene this morning.
A section of the footpath in front of the house was also cordoned off, causing pedestrians to walk on to the road to get past.
Garda enquiries are ongoing.
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