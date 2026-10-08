THE PRICE OF a box of 20 cigarettes rose by €1 this week, bringing the cost to more than €20.

The increase will come as little surprise to many, with recent budgets typically adding 50 cents to the price of a packet. Across the past three budgets, excise duty on tobacco has risen by €2.50.

“It is important that we continue to discourage and dissuade people, particularly younger people, from smoking,” finance minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

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However, some opposition TDs have questioned whether these repeated price hikes work in preventing people from smoking.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said that the strategy has “diminishing returns in relation to people not smoking or giving up smoking” and “is not enough” on its own.

The 2022 Census found that fewer than one in 10 people smoked daily, with three in five people saying they have never smoked.

So, today we’re asking: Do you smoke tobacco?

