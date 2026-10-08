In 2022, less than one in 10 people reported that they smoked daily Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you smoke tobacco?

The cost of a box of 20 cigarettes has increased by €2.50 in the last three budgets.
10.35am, 8 Oct 2026
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THE PRICE OF a box of 20 cigarettes rose by €1 this week, bringing the cost to more than €20.

The increase will come as little surprise to many, with recent budgets typically adding 50 cents to the price of a packet. Across the past three budgets, excise duty on tobacco has risen by €2.50.

“It is important that we continue to discourage and dissuade people, particularly younger people, from smoking,” finance minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

However, some opposition TDs have questioned whether these repeated price hikes work in preventing people from smoking.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said that the strategy has “diminishing returns in relation to people not smoking or giving up smoking” and “is not enough” on its own.

The 2022 Census found that fewer than one in 10 people smoked daily, with three in five people saying they have never smoked.

So, today we’re asking: Do you smoke tobacco?


Poll Results:

I used to, but I gave it up (893)
No – never (843)
Yes – daily (513)
Yes – on occasion (212)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether tobacco tax hikes and bans actually help people quit smoking.
Where they land
Price increases work to encourage quitting while others point to black market alternatives.
What they think
High cigarette prices give smokers a reason to quit
Taxes just push people toward the black market or vapes
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