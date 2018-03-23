The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIDL: An eight-year-old boy and his mother have received an “unreserved” apology from Lidl Ireland after they were told to leave a store with their autism assistance dog.

2. #RUSSIA: EU leaders have agreed with British Prime Minister Theresa May in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack in England



3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has announced he will replace national security adviser HR McMaster with the former UN Ambassador John Bolton.

4. #ABUSE: Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said he was abused while at school in Co Down by paedophile priest Malachy Finegan.

5. #TRADE WAR: China has warned the US that it is “not afraid of a trade war” as it threatens tariffs of $3 billion.

6. #METRO: Dublin will not get an orbital metro system until at least after 2035 – because there isn’t the passenger demand, it has been confirmed.

7. #FAKE TICKETS: People have been warned against buying tickets for the upcoming Rolling Stones concert in Croke Park from unofficial sources.

8. #FIRE: Members of the public have been asked to donate clothes and other items to help people affected by the fire at a hotel building in Ballymun, Dublin.

9. #WASTE: The vast dump of plastic waste swirling in the Pacific Ocean is now bigger than France, Germany and Spain combined and is growing rapidly, a new study has warned.