Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood on stage in San Diego, California in 2015

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN warned against buying tickets for the upcoming Rolling Stones concert in Croke Park from unofficial sources.

Tickets for the 17 May gig are due to go on sale from 9am today.

Ahead of this, Aiken Promotions has cautioned fans to “beware of fraudulent websites and ticket sellers”.

“We are aware that some sites are already advertising that they have tickets for sale.

“We believe that these are speculative tickets and caution fans from purchasing tickets from any unofficial source or secondary site,” the company said in a statement.

The official ticket seller for the concert is Ticketmaster and tickets are priced as follows:

Standing/General admission: €70.45

Seated: €90/€136/€181

Gold Circle: €181

A full list of authorised ticket sellers can be read here.

Licence

On Tuesday, Dublin City Council granted a licence for the concert, subject to a number of conditions including safety, fire and noise plans being adhered to, and a strict curfew of 11pm.

Aiken Promotions had to apply for the licence as there is only permission for three concerts to be held at Croke Park every year. These slots had already been allocated to Taylor Swift, who will perform on 15 and 16 June, and Michael Bublé, who is set to perform on 7 July.

Some residents had opposed a fourth concert taking place, citing the disruption such a large event has on the area both before, during and after the concert.