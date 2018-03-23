  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Third security chief in 14 months: Trump replaces HR McMaster with John Bolton

Trump tweeted that McMaster had done “an outstanding job and will always remain my friend”.

By Associated Press Friday 23 Mar 2018, 7:02 AM
50 minutes ago 2,240 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919508

Conservatives Rally Together At Annual CPAC Gathering Foreign policy 'hawk' John Bolton. Source: Alex Wong via Getty

CHARGING AHEAD WITH the dramatic remaking of his White House, President Donald Trump said he would replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster with the former UN Ambassador John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk entering a White House facing key decisions on Iran and North Korea.

After weeks of speculation about McMaster’s future, Trump and the respected three-star general put a positive face on his departure, making no reference to the growing public friction between them.

Trump tweeted that McMaster had done “an outstanding job & will always remain my friend”. He said Bolton will take over 9 April as his third national security adviser in just over a year.

The national security shakeup comes as the president is increasingly shedding advisers who once eased the Republican establishment’s concerns about the foreign policy and political novice in the White House.

McMaster is the sixth close adviser or aide to announce a departure in a turbulent six weeks, joining ally Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was unceremoniously fired last week.

The White House has said the president is seeking to put new foreign policy leaders in place ahead of a not-yet-scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Bolton is likely to add a hard-line influence to those talks, as well as deliberations over whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

President Trump Hosts Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Of Saudi Arabia To White House National Security Advisor HR McMaster. Source: Kevin Dietsch-Pool

The White House said yesterday that McMaster’s exit had been under discussion for some time and stressed it was not due to any one incident, including this week’s stunning leak about Trump’s recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McMaster had briefed Trump before the Putin call – and his team drafted all-caps instructions telling Trump not to congratulate the Russian leader on his re-election victory. Trump did it anyway.

An internal investigation into the leak is underway, said a White House official who – like others interviewed about the announcement and the White House shakeup – demanded anonymity to discuss internal matters.

In a statement released by the White House, McMaster said he would be requesting retirement from the US Army effective this summer, adding that afterward he “will leave public service.”

McMaster had told confidants he would leave the post if at any point he lost credibility on the international stage, according to three White House officials. The feverish speculation about an impending exit sped up the decision for him to depart, the officials said, in part because McMaster believed foreign partners were beginning to doubt his influence.

Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had been pushing Trump to get rid of McMaster and had been escalating their campaign in recent weeks. It had appeared McMaster’s departure was imminent last week – but White House officials insisted the speculation was false.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and General HR McMaster – contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted late last night.

McMaster never developed a personal rapport with Trump, who chafed at his long-winded briefing style, according to a White House official and a person close to the president. His influence in high-level decision-making had waned in recent months, as Trump has increasingly relied on the direct counsel of Kelly and Mattis.

Yet officials said the president still has genuine respect for McMaster. He had been under consideration for a fourth star, and White House officials hoped it would provide a graceful exit from the West Wing for the longtime soldier. No suitable postings had been identified, leaving McMaster – long an iconoclast among the top brass – with no choice but retirement.

Bolton, probably the most divisive foreign policy expert ever to serve as UN ambassador, has been a force in Republican foreign policy circles for decades. He has served in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush, and served as a Bush lawyer during the 2000 Florida recount.

A strong supporter of the Iraq war and an advocate for aggressive use of American power, Bolton was unable to win Senate confirmation after his nomination to the UN post alienated many Democrats and even some Republicans. He resigned after serving 17 months as a Bush “recess appointment”, which allowed him to hold the job on a temporary basis without Senate confirmation.

The role of national security adviser does not require Senate confirmation.

Bolton met with Trump and Kelly in early March to discuss North Korea and Iran. He was spotted entering the West Wing earlier yesterday.

Tension between Trump and McMaster had grown increasingly public. Last month, Trump took issue with McMaster’s characterisation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election after the national security adviser told the Munich Security Summit that interference was beyond dispute.

“General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems,” Trump tweeted on 17 February, alluding to frequent GOP allegations of impropriety by Democrats and Hillary Clinton.

Tillerson’s exit also forecast trouble for McMaster, who had aligned himself with the embattled secretary of state in seeking to soften some of Trump’s most dramatic foreign policy impulses.

McMaster told The New York Times last year that Trump’s unorthodox approach “has moved a lot of us out of our comfort zone, me included.”

The military strategist, who joined the administration in February 2017, has struggled to navigate a tumultuous White House. Last summer, he was the target of a far-right attack campaign, as conservative groups and a website tied to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon targeted him as insufficiently supportive of Israel and not tough enough on Iran.

McMaster was brought in after Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed after less than a month in office. White House officials said he was ousted because he did not tell top advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the full extent of his contacts with Russian officials.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
69,042  139
2
An Irishman in Brexit Britain: 'The atmosphere has changed since the vote'
48,874  107
3
'This is not a Grenfell Tower type of fire': Investigations to begin after Dublin block blaze
40,935  38
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
699  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
491  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
355  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
45,008  9
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
30,587  22
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
25,486  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
ASOS handled printing 17,000 shopping bags with a typo in a pretty unique way
12,949  0
2
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
9,877  2
3
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
8,309  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie