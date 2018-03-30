  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 30 March, 2018
The 9 at 9: Good Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Mar 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,192 Views No Comments
Image: mama_mia
Image: mama_mia

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOOD FRIDAY: Publicans are preparing to throw the shutters open on a Good Friday today for the first time since 1927.

2. #IRISH RAIL: A number of Irish Rail routes will be affected this weekend, as major works impact on all Heuston routes, Northside Dart, Drogheda and Belfast services.

3. #WEATHER: The Easter weekend is set to be wintry, blustery and frosty, with hail and rain showers forecast for the coming days.

4. #FOX NEWS: A Fox News host has apologised for criticising a teenager who survived a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

5. #PAC: The Public Accounts Committee has said it is “not satisfied” with the undue delay in the process of bringing the Garda College under one single tax code.

6. #STORM EMMA: The rush for bread and groceries during the Beast from the East provided a windfall for retailers, as Irish people bought an extra €2 million worth of wine.

7. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has insisted that US forces would pull out of Syria “very soon”.

8. #PALESTINE: Israeli shelling has killed a Palestinian farmer in Gaza this morning, just hours before the launch of mass protests along the border.

9. #EIGHTH AMENDMENT: The referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment is to take place on 25 May and here’s everything you need to know to get ready to vote on the day.

