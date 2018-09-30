The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Freeskyline

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INDONESIA: The death toll from the Asian country’s horror tsunami has reached 832 and is expected to rise much further.

2. #MEATH: A 19-year-old man has died after a music festival at Fairyhouse racecourse.

3. #BREXIT: TheJournal.ie took a drive along the Irish border ahead of the seismic shock expected to be caused by Britain leaving the EU.



4. #GONE: Elon Musk is to resign as chairman of Tesla after agreeing a $20 million settlement with the US Security and Exchange Commission over fraud charges.

5. #QUESTIONS FOR MICHAEL D: The Irish Mail on Sunday claims that the President has refused to clarify whether or not he used his by-now infamous €317,000 allowance to top up his advisers’ pay, while the Sunday Times reveals that Higgins is still in receipt of his €19,000 annual college pension from NUI Galway.

6. #FACING THE CHOP: Salad chain Chopped faces closure of its Grafton Street outlet in Dublin.

7. #SPANKING NEW: 6,750 An Post workers are set for new uniforms and safety boots.

8. #IN DEMAND: Over 10,000 people have applied for tickets for the Late Late Show’s London special.

9. #MACEDONIA: The eastern European country is today voting on whether or not to add ‘North’ to its name – here’s why.