This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Accountability, not apologies: Survivor calls for justice at 'separate Church and State' event

Darren McGavin called for senior Church figures who did not report abusers to be held to account.

By Adam Daly Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
16 minutes ago 176 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201952
Pope Francis at the Pro Cathedral
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Pope Francis at the Pro Cathedral
Pope Francis at the Pro Cathedral
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

DARREN MCGAVIN, A survivor of abuse at the hands of former priest Tony Walsh, has called for greater accountability within the Catholic Church – and said he was not seeking apologies from Pope Francis.

McGavin told a ‘Separate Church and State’ meeting at Dublin’s Gresham Hotel last night that he had hoped to meet with the pope during his visit “because I represent nine lads in Ballyfermot that died from suicide at the hands of Fr Tony Walsh”.

As a child, McGavin was abused by Walsh in Ballyfermot. He said the priest used to take him out of class at least two or three times a week “to be barbarically sodomised, abused and raped”.

In 2010 Walsh was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Dublin man called for senior Church figures who did not report abusers to be held to account.

His comments echo those of leading campaigner Marie Collins, who told an audience at the Catholic Church’s World Meeting of Families earlier this week that robust structures need to be put in place to hold Church leaders who protect predators to account.

“Every child in the world should be safeguarded equally,” Collins said at the RDS, questioning why the US was the only country in which the Church had incorporated mandatory reporting into Canon Law.

That example should be followed in every country, Collins said.

Under Irish law, mandated persons like teachers and members of the clergy have a legal responsibility to report suspected abuse of children.

Speaking earlier this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said he agreed that the Church should introduce mandatory reporting for clerical sex abuse.

Yesterday evening’s meeting was organised by People Before Profit, and was also addressed by journalist Vincent Browne.

Browne also spoke in favour of further separating Church and State, and spoke at length about the recent report on clerical abuse in Pennsylvania.

The two-year investigation by a grand jury into all but two Pennsylvania dioceses turned up dozens of witnesses and half a million pages of church records containing “credible allegations against over three hundred predator priests”.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General said that as direct consequence of the systematic cover-up by senior church officials almost every instance of child sexual they found was too old to be prosecuted.

“I do not understand how we can so easily welcome the head of this criminal conspiracy,” Browne said of the pope’s visit.

The left-wing political party organised the event to highlight the presence of the Catholic Church today in Irish schools, hospitals and other institutions.

 

Yesterday, Pope Francis met with for an hour and a half with eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse.

In a statement, Paul Redmond of the Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors said the pope had condemned corruption and cover up within the church as “caca”.

A large crowd is expected to attend Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre today to coincide with the Phoenix Park Mass.

Speaking at the event last night, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith urged people to attend the demonstration at the Garden of Remembrance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    108,633  139
    2
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    63,781  145
    3
    		'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    60,368  69
    Fora
    1
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    431  0
    2
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    165  0
    3
    		'You would want to be a bit crazy': The reality of business as a winemaker in Ireland
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    23,218  6
    2
    		It was Roy Keane versus two players in Ireland camp disagreement, Martin O'Neill says
    16,775  4
    3
    		Boxer walks out of ring in first seconds of first round
    16,473  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    11,129  2
    2
    		Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house and won't be returning
    10,571  2
    3
    		A White House press briefing has been given the Bad Lip Reading treatment
    5,358  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    Goals win games, Dublin's first-half storm and a mouth-watering All-Ireland final set
    Goals win games, Dublin's first-half storm and a mouth-watering All-Ireland final set
    2-4 for Aherne as dominant Dublin set to defend All-Ireland crown against Cork
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    FIRE
    19 dead and 23 injured in China hotel fire
    19 dead and 23 injured in China hotel fire
    German firefighters stop spread of huge blaze but warn of ongoing threat
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie