  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amazon's €1bn 'Project G' for Dublin gets the go-ahead

One of the men who tried to block Apple’s plans for Galway had lodged an objection.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 7:18 AM
12 hours ago 31,498 Views 61 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3812086
The site could require as much electricity as a small city.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The site could require as much electricity as a small city.
The site could require as much electricity as a small city.
Image: DPA/PA Images

AN OPPONENT OF Apple’s stalled plans for a €850 million data centre in Co Galway has failed in preventing online giant Amazon securing planning permission for the first phase of its planned €1 billion data centre in north Dublin.

This follows An Bord Pleanala dismissing the appeal lodged by Athenry based engineer, Allan Daly and giving Amazon’s Irish firm, Amazon Data Services Ireland Limited (ADSIL) the green light for the data centre.

Amazon currently employs 2,500 here and the company’s web services division already has a number of data centres in Dublin, but its Mulhuddart plan- dubbed ‘Project G’ – is its most ambitious to date in Ireland.

ADSIL plans to initially build a 223,000 sq ft data centre in Mulhuddart and has told Fingal County Council it might build seven more data centres on the 26-hectare IDA-owned site.

Recommending that planning be granted, Senior Planning Inspector with the appeals board, John Desmond said in the course of his 120 page report that the provision of such major digital infrastructure, comprising a major data centre, “must surely be viewed positively”.

In support of the plan, the IDA told the appeals board that it views data centre facilities and infrastructure as crucial to Ireland’s ongoing competitiveness as a global location.

The board held a two-day oral hearing into the appeal in September and in his appeal, Daly stated that ADSIL has failed to provide data in terms of how much power from the grid the new data centre will require.

The intervention by Daly and Dublin based architect, David Hughes in lodging the appeals in April of last year against the decision by Fingal Co Council giving the plan permission has delayed the project by nine months.

At the oral hearing, ADSIL withdrew plans for a proposed 220kV substation and clarified that the grid connection did not form part of the application.

Infrastructure

Now, the appeals board has given the plan the data centre the go-ahead after finding that it would be consistent with European and government policy concerning the development of digital infrastructure.

It was also found to accord with the policies and objectives pertaining to such developments and would not seriously injure the amenities of the area of property in the vicinity.

Planning consultant for ADSIL, John Spain told the board that when fully utilised, the development will require in the order of 35MW of electricity.

He says: “Based on 2016 demand levels, this represents approximately 0.5% of the Single Energy Market (SEM) demand on the island of Ireland.”

Spain stated that 400 people will be employed during the 12 to 18 month construction period of the data centre. In addition, there will be 32 employed at the site when it becomes operational.

Spain said that the data centre “will support and create significantly more direct and indirect roles”.

Read: Amazon’s grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city >

Read: Amazon’s Alexa won Christmas this year >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
97,334  21
2
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
38,849  43
3
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
33,646  80
Fora
1
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
317  0
2
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
277  0
3
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
250  0
The42
1
As it happened: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
39,301  55
2
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
37,415  18
3
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
29,102  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
17,208  0
2
The Kardashian/Jenner clan have shared new photos and Kylie's the only one who has her stomach covered
9,801  4
3
11 tweets about January that are far too real right now
9,221  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
DUBLIN
Woman who stole â¬140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie