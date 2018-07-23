This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 23 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archaeologists dig in their heels over 'poverty wages'

Unite trade union has threatened further strike action if the Irish Archaeological Consultancy does not engage with it over pay claims.

By Adam Daly Monday 23 Jul 2018, 11:47 AM
49 minutes ago 3,051 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4142490
Archaeologists investigating a Medieval remains on a dig in Dublin city centre on a day-long strike last Thursday.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Archaeologists investigating a Medieval remains on a dig in Dublin city centre on a day-long strike last Thursday.
Archaeologists investigating a Medieval remains on a dig in Dublin city centre on a day-long strike last Thursday.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

UNITE TRADE UNION  has accused the Irish Archaeological Consultancy of paying “poverty wages” to its workers, threatening further strike action over pay claims.

Unite was commenting on a claim made by Irish Archaeological Consultancy (IAC) which stated it had increased wages by over 65% in the last four years.

The IAC employs a number of core staff archaeologists, as well as a number of field archaeologists who work on specific projects.

In a statement, an IAC spokesperson said this morning that it deals with staff directly on contractual matters but that it had increased staff wages in recent years.

With respect to pay, IAC has consistently made efforts to improve our staff’s pay and conditions in response to the recovery in demand for archaeological services and line with what the company can afford. To this end, we have increased pay to our staff by up to 65% over the last 4 years.

Unite regional coordinating officer Richie Browne said that IAC is “clearly confused about its own pay rates”.

“Given that our members’ contracts stipulate an hourly wage of €12.50 – just slightly above the 2018 Living Wage rate – this means that the company is claiming to have paid archaeologists around €7.60 at the start of that period.

This would have been below the National Minimum Wage of €8.65 applicable at the time, and would have meant that IAC was breaking the law and subject to a referral to the National Employment Rights Agency or its successor, the Workplace Relations Commission.

Browne added:

“In fact, our records show that members were paid the €9.50 per hour – which means that, according to IAC’s own statement, had they increased wages by 65%, they should now be paying approximately €15.67 per hour.

“Yet experienced archaeologists are only being paid €12.50 per hour to defend our heritage.”

The IAC spokesperson said that it had been previously offering workers wages equal to or above what Unite had requested.

“We note that at some point in March 2018 UNITE circulated a letter throughout the
commercial archaeology sector, seeking additional increases in pay/rates. Prior to
March 2018, IAC has been offering salary packages on projects, at, or up to 4%
above those rates.”

Dig4Decency

Last Thursday, archaeologists downed their tools on Dublin’s Aungier Street for a day-long strike as part of the ongoing dispute.

Workers there are currently focused on the remains of a medieval church, a 12th-century town ditch, and three houses in the “Dutch Billy” style dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

This was following on from a day-long strike by archaeologists in Macroom in Cork earlier this month.

Unite has said that the IAC will face further strike action if it does not engage with workers either directly or at the WRC.

“Our members will continue to ‘Dig4Decency’ until the company engages with Unite on our pay claim,” Browne concluded.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
123,760  23
2
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a €25,000 contract out on his life
69,711  43
3
Main runway at Cork Airport reopened after crane required to remove private plane
48,331  33
Fora
1
‘Making great food is not enough - you need to be a hustler, an accountant, a toilet cleaner’
549  0
2
'We learned at Voxpro that if you don't scale fast enough, someone else gets to enjoy your idea'
370  0
3
An alliance of Europe's top banks has quietly based its blockchain ambitions in Dublin
284  0
The42
1
As It Happened: The Open Championship, final round
68,828  11
2
As It Happened: Monaghan v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
61,243  21
3
As it happened: Kildare v Galway, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
45,550  40
DailyEdge
1
Cheryl told Piers Morgan she thought the statement on her split with Liam was 'cringeworthy'
22,330  0
2
People are not happy with how Ellie and Charlie treated Georgia on Love Island Aftersun
20,458  0
3
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage gives me the 'Back to School' feeling
18,282  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
WEXFORD
GardaÃ­ probe Wexford fire after reports that barbecue caused huge beach blaze
Gardaí probe Wexford fire after reports that barbecue caused huge beach blaze
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
'It'll be way bigger than we anticipated': The rise of non-alcoholic beer in Ireland
DRUGS
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
DUBLIN
PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a €25,000 contract out on his life
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie