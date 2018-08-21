This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actress Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with underage teen

It was reported that Argento, had paid actor and rock musician Jimmy Bennett $380,000 over the alleged 2013 incident at a Los Angeles hotel.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 9:30 PM
31 minutes ago 5,245 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4194599
Asia Argento
Image: Vianney Le Caer via PA
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Image: Vianney Le Caer via PA

ITALIAN ACTRESS AND sexual abuse campaigner Asia Argento denied having had a sexual relationship five years ago with an underage teen, calling the allegations part of “a long-standing persecution”.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Argento, 42, a Harvey Weinstein accuser and leading figure in the #MeToo movement, had paid actor and rock musician Jimmy Bennett $380,000 over the alleged 2013 incident at a Los Angeles hotel.

Bennett was two months past his 17th birthday at the time of the alleged encounter, while Argento was 37. The legal age of consent in California is 18. The pair are now 22 and 42 respectively.

“I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article… as circulated also in national and international news,” a statement issued by her agent said.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett,” it goes on.

Argento says that she was linked to Bennett “during several years by friendship only”.

The pair had acted together in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, in which Argento plays Bennett’s troubled mother.

Argento said the friendship “ended when, subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett — who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions against his own family requesting millions in damages — unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me”.

 ’Great sadness’

Argento became a powerful voice for the #MeToo movement after accusing Hollywood producer Weinstein of raping her when she was 21 in his hotel room in 1997 during the Cannes film festival.

Argento goes on to say that her late boyfriend, the chef Anthony Bourdain, “was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us”.

We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett’s demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.

“This is, therefore, the umpteenth development of a sequence of events that brings me great sadness and that constitutes a long-standing persecution,” Argento said, before pledging to take “all necessary initiatives for my protection before all competent venues”.

Bennett’s legal action was launched a month after Argento’s accusations against Weinstein were made public, according to the New York Times report, which added that his lawyer claimed his client recalled the hotel encounter after seeing Argento present herself as a victim of sexual assault.

Argento made an emotional speech at this year’s Cannes festival, telling the audience: “Things have changed. We are not going to allow you to get away with it.”

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman has sought to capitalise on the allegations against Argento, accusing her of “duplicity” and “a stunning level of hypocrisy”.

On Monday, police in California said that Argento was not currently under active investigation over the Times report but that “enquiries will be made”.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    66,853  125
    2
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    52,149  62
    3
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    44,984  72
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    433  0
    2
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    423  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    282  0
    The42
    1
    		Harte on Tyrone's RTÉ position and brands criticism from former players as a 'cheap shot'
    48,879  74
    2
    		Up at 3am to ice injuries, going to physios twice a day - Burke reveals toll of Galway's nine-game run
    45,567  43
    3
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    44,895  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    38,611  1
    2
    		11 of the most bizarre moments from the first night of the Rose of Tralee 2018
    8,244  0
    3
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    8,038  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    DUBLIN
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    CROKE PARK
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie